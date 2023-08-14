Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $872.90

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $873.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $806.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $762.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $572.22 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7,095.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,172.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.