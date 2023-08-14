Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $39.86

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BAM stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,855,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,194,000 after buying an additional 1,214,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 629,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,501 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

