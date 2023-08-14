Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 58,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 25.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amyris Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.13. 70,394,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,517. Amyris has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $15,811,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

