Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 58,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 25.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.13. 70,394,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,225,517. Amyris has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $15,811,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
