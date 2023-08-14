Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 3.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 155,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,061,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

