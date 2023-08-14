Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 76960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$141.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.