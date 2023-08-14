American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
NYSE AMS opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
