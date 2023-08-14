American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

