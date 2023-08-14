Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Ameren comprises 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ameren worth $109,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after acquiring an additional 96,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 315,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

