AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.23

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 12670121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 32,891,642 shares of company stock worth $56,338,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.