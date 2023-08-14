Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

