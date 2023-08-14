Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE: AMBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/12/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/11/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/9/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/8/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/8/2023 – Ambac Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 109.98% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
