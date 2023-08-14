Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 669 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $870,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE FMC remained flat at $89.06 during midday trading on Monday. 429,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,557. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

