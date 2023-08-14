Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 684,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,441. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.