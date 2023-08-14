Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,064,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

