Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,134,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $210,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

TSLA traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.49. 50,984,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,102,359. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

