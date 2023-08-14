Altman Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.39. 5,205,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,956,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

