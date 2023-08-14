Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 578,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,825,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,132. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

