Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,277,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.24. 1,194,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,032. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

