Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,948. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.