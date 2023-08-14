Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,337,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.02. 401,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.