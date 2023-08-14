Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,224 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,702 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940,203. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.