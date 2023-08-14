Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 24,855 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 4.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $236,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

NOC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.87. 59,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.17 and a 200-day moving average of $454.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

