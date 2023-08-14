Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

