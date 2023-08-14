Allen Investment Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 55.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 12,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $842.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $867.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

