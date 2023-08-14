Allen Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 888.9% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $208.89. 34,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,083. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

