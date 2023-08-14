Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.34. 277,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,423. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

