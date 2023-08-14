Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 297,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,995. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

