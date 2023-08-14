Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 153,403 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,387. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

