Allen Holding Inc. NY Has $23.24 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.46. 17,410,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,347,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.