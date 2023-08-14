Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Price Performance

ALYA stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 15,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

