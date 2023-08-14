Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. 12,861,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,911,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

