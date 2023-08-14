Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.