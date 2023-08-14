Alan Russo Sells 13,427 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE STEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

