Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 1,423,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,638. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.