Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$29.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.54.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$23.65. 1,556,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,259. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.61. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.38 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4816017 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

