Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,588. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Air Canada had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

