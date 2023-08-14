AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.14.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
