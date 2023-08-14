AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,362.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.