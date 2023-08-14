Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 6.8%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 10,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 224,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

AGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 587.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,530.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,939 shares of company stock worth $3,326,497. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agiliti by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

