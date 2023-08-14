Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$78.50 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.31.

TSE:AFN traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$60.56. 69,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$63.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.2871755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

