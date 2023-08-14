aelf Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. aelf has a market capitalization of $180.38 million and $4.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001913 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

