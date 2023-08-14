aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $182.08 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $182.08 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,063,302 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

