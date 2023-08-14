ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 6.35.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.