Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim cut shares of Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.