Addison Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

