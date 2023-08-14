Addison Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

