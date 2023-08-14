Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Western Digital by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Western Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

