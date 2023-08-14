Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.89 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

