Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,508,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145,528 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

