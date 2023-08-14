Achain Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Achain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $191,325.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001904 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

