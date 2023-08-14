Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 689,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 1,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 507,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 410,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 182.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 561,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 362,943 shares during the last quarter.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENER traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

