Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $308.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.